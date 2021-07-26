Football

Ronaldinho: Lionel Messi ‘must stay’ at Barcelona

16 seconds ago
Agency
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 16: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta at Camp Nou on May 16, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ronaldinho has told Lionel Messi that he “must stay” at Barcelona, saying the Argentine superstar is in a position where he can ensure that “nobody will touch” the No 10 shirt at Camp Nou again.

An all-time great has filled that iconic jersey in Catalunya since inheriting it from the Brazilian superstar in 2008.

Two-time World Player of the Year Ronaldinho is delighted to see six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi raising the bar and wants to see contractual issues ironed out that would allow the 34-year-old to remain.

Barca legend Ronaldinho, who spent five years at Camp Nou at the peak of his powers, told TuttoMercatoWeb: “He must stay, he is the history of Barca. When Messi retires, which I hope will be in a long time, he can leave the No 10 there and nobody will touch it again.”

One the greatest players ever is currently a free agent. His contract at Barca has expired and no fresh terms have been signed yet.

An offer is on the table with an extended stay agreed, but financial problems at Camp Nou are preventing an official deal from being done.

Costs must be cut in order for Messi to be retained and new signings to be registered. Salary cap demands in Spain mean that Barca can no longer afford to stockpile talent on big wages.

The hope is that more exits will be sanctioned over the coming weeks, allowing Ronald Koeman to open the 2021-22 campaign with his captain on board.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories