Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been caught with an “altered” passport in Paraguay, the country’s Interior Ministry has confirmed. The star, along with his brother, is now being held by police at a hotel in Asuncion.

“[The brothers] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify.

Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not,” Paraguay’s Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told ESPN Brasil late on Wednesday.


Ronaldinho arrived in Paraguay earlier on Wednesday for a charity event, but ran into trouble with authorities after they discovered the doctored passports in his hotel room in the capital.

