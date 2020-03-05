<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has been caught with an “altered” passport in Paraguay, the country’s Interior Ministry has confirmed.

The star, along with his brother, is now being held by police at a hotel in Asuncion.

“[The brothers] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify.

Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not,” Paraguay’s Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told ESPN Brasil late on Wednesday.





A suíte onde Ronaldinho Gaúcho está hospedado com seu irmão Assis foi revistada no Paraguai. As autoridades locais confirmam os supostos documentos falsos encontrados. As investigações estão em curso, ambos estão sob custódia e irão depor nas próximas horas #FutGloboCBN pic.twitter.com/S78jDqPuCc — Renan Moura (@renanmouraglobo) March 5, 2020

Ronaldinho arrived in Paraguay earlier on Wednesday for a charity event, but ran into trouble with authorities after they discovered the doctored passports in his hotel room in the capital.