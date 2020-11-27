As a result of absentees and rotations, Barcelona faced Dynamo Kiev with a makeshift 11 which ended up getting the job done. ‘Sport’ says that Carles Alena and Oscar Mingueza surprised a Ronald Koeman who is determined to keep playing them.

The circumstances forced Ronald Koeman to go for a weakened XI in Kiev, but the team still beat Kiev and pleased the Dutch coach.

Without Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto, injured at the Wanda Metropolitano and with the absence of Sergio Busquets, Koeman did the job by playing Sergino Dest. Oscar Mingueza was in central defence and Alena and Pjanic were also in the team.

Carlos Alena and Mingueza had hardly played this season. The first had played some minutes against Kiev at the Camp Nou, but the second did make his debut with the first team. Both ended up persuading the Barca boss.





‘Sport’ says this Friday that Ronald Koeman congratulated them not only in public, but also internally. He also thanked the likes of Riqui Puig and Matheus Fernandes who only played a few minutes, but had a brilliant attitude.

Koeman valued the job his youngsters did and is determined to give them more continuity in upcoming fixtures. Not only because of the players out, but also because he thinks they are capable of bringing things to his team.

The same goes for Braithwaite. The Dane got a brace in his first start this season. Without Ansu Fati and with Pedro playing more in a midfield role, Braithwaite could start to be played more by Koeman.