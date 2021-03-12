



Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen for the Catalan giants to sign Lyon’s Memphis Depay over Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero at the end of the season.

Both Memphis and Aguero will be out of contract at their respective clubs this summer, and Barca have been strongly linked with the pair ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Sport, Koeman wants the La Liga giants to move for the Lyon attacker as he feels that the Netherlands international would suit the team’s current needs more than Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer.





Memphis has again been in impressive form for his French club this season, finding the back of the net on 15 occasions in 29 appearances, in addition to registering eight assists.

Aguero, though, has struggled with a number of fitness problems this term and has managed just two goals in 11 outings in all competitions.

A recent report claimed that Barca had already offered the Argentina international, who is close friends with Lionel Messi, a contract.