<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is not training with his team-mates in Australia on Thursday.

The Belgian striker has been linked with a move to Inter this summer and is working in the gym in Perth.

This comes after an update on his proposed move to Italy.

According to the Guardian and Sky Sports, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio flew into London on Wednesday to push through talks with Manchester United officials.

Inter have proposed a €70m deal for the Belgian which would see him move to the club on loan.

The club would pay €10m for the first season of that loan, then a further €30m next summer before making the deal permanent with an additional €30m in 2021.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte had tried to sign Lukaku while at Chelsea in 2017 but the striker opted to move to Old Trafford.