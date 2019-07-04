<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Romelu Lukaku agent has urged Inter Milan to get a move on if they want to sign the striker this summer.

The Italians are hot on the heels of the Manchester United hitman, whose future at the club has been up in the air for a number of months.

Lukaku has publicly flirted with a move to San Siro, recently revealing he’s a ‘big fan’ of Serie A.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of the Belgium international and has reportedly instructed the club to do everything in their power to sign the former Everton man.

United are open to parting company with the 26-year-old, who cost them £75million in the summer of 2017.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello shed some light on his client’s future on Wednesday and revealed he’s met with Inter chiefs to discuss a potential move to the Giuseppe Meazza.

“Nothing new [to report],” Pastorello told the media.

“We met each other to understand better the situation. We will see what [Inter] is going to decide.

“It is not on us. If the player wants to move [to Inter] they need to hurry.

“He [Lukaku] is a true target. It doesn’t mean it will be official.

He added: “I think that the deal is not simple to reach, anyway.”

Lukaku’s current contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2022, meaning Inter will have to pay a hefty amount to acquire his services.

It’s understood United want to recoup as much of the £75million they spent on the Belgian.