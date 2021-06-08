Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen praised Inter forward Romelu Lukaku ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Russia. ‘He’s dominant.

The former Arsenal, Roma and Barcelona defender hailed the Nerazzurri striker’s season in Serie A and hopes to see more of the same when Lukaku plays for the Red Devils this summer.

Lukaku fired Inter to the Scudetto in 2020-21, when he contributed 24 goals and 11 assists in the League.

The 28-year-old excelled under Antonio Conte at Inter and has bagged 64 goals in 95 competitive games, increasing the expectations in Belgium ahead of the European Championship.





Vermaelen, who is currently plying his trade at Vissel Kobe in Japan, highlighted the dominance of the striker.

“Lukaku is dominant,” Vermaelen said at a press conference. “He had a fantastic season at Inter, let’s hope he’ll show the same at the European Championship too.”

Lukaku has scored 60 goals in his 96 games with the national team, but only scored twice in Euro 2016.

Belgium are drawn Russia, Denmark and Finland in Group B and kick-off the Finals on June 12 in St. Petersburg.