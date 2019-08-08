<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Romelu Lukaku is set to join Inter Milan from Manchester United on Thursday with Italian media reporting he will sign a contract immediately after undergoing a medical.

The Belgian forward enjoyed a bright start at United before ending his second season battling for a place in the team.

Lukaku arrived at Malpensa airport in the early hours of the morning amid reports the two clubs had agreed an 80 million euros (£73.73 million) deal for the 26-year-old.

Television pictures showed dozens of jubilant Inter Milan fans gathered at Malpensa to welcome Lukaku, who had been training with Belgian side Anderlecht for the last few days. He waved to the fans before being led away to another door.

Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media said Lukaku’s medical was booked for around 0800 GMT and he would put pen to paper afterwards.

Inter’s new coach Antonio Conte has been chasing Lukaku for some time and had also tried to sign him when he was manager of Chelsea.

Serie A champions Juventus were also reported as being interested in the player.

Lukaku joined United from Everton in 2017. He scored 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions, with 11 of those goals coming in his first two months at the club.

He scored only five league goals for United in the second half of last season.