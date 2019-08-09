Romelu Lukaku, fresh from completing an €80 million (£74m-$90m) move from Manchester United, has been handed No. 9 at Inter, with Mauro Icardi edging closer to the exits at San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku has been handed the number nine shirt by Inter in a move that further suggests Mauro Icardi is on his way out of San Siro.

The Belgium striker completed a protracted club-record transfer to Inter from Manchester United on Thursday for a fee understood to be €80million (£73m).

He is considered a direct replacement for Icardi, who mutually agreed to withdraw from Inter’s recent pre-season tour of Asia as he continues to seek a new club.

Icardi, linked with Juventus and Napoli, had played with the number nine on his back since arriving at the Serie A side in 2013.

Diego Forlan, Samuel Eto’o, Julio Cruz, Hernan Crespo, Ronaldo and Ivan Zamorano have also had the same shirt number over the past two decades.

Lukaku could make his Inter debut in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Valencia.

