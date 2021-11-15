Football

Romelu Lukaku steps up return from injury

Romelu Lukaku's natural abilities as a number nine can help Timo Werner flourish after a misfiring first season at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has said ahead of the Belgian's second debut.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is back running on grass as he continues his recovery from the ankle injury that has kept him out for close to a month.

The Belgian has been sidelined since being hurt in the 4-0 Champions League victory over Malmö on 20 October – the same match in which fellow forward Timo Werner pulled his hamstring.

Neither player has played since, although Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel had been targeting a return for the pair following the November international break.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic suffered his own hamstring injury in training in late October, joining Lukaku and Werner in the treatment room.

