Romelu Lukaku reportedly wants to have his Manchester United departure completed before 7 July.

That is in the hands of his agent at present with the 26-year-old currently enjoying his summer holiday.

A move to Inter has long been mooted, particularly after Antonio Conte took over in Milan, and Lukaku wants his future resolved as quickly as possible.

The Manchester Evening News report that sources close to Lukaku have confirmed that the player does want to join the Nerazzurri.

That is due to no longer ‘feeling important’ at Old Trafford under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lukaku wants his move to Inter to be completed before the club leave for Australia as part of their pre-season preparations.

United depart for down under on 7 July, one week after the players report back for training at Carrington, and the striker wants to leave before that.

Disputed reports elsewhere claim that a deal to bring the Belgian to Italy has now been agreed.

The Sun claimed on Thursday that the Nerazzurri will pay £75m for Lukaku’s services and hand him a contract worth £180,000 per week.

While that appears unlikely as things stand, it does seem that Lukaku’s exit is drawing ever nearer.