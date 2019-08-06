<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Romelu Lukaku has been photographed training with boyhood club Anderlecht back in his homeland on Monday.

But the Belgian striker is not about to become the latest big name to join Vincent Kompany’s purple revolution.

Lukaku is merely training with RSCA while he waits for his future to be resolved.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Serie A this summer, with Juventus and Inter Milan thought to be his most likely destinations.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to offload the man they spent £76m on two summers ago but it looks like Lukaku now won’t be heading to Juve in a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala, meaning he is perhaps now more likely to be wearing an Inter shirt next season.

However, for the time being, he is wearing the training shirt of the club for whom he made his senior debut at the age of 16 and went on to score 67 times for before leaving to join Chelsea in 2011.

According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Lukaku often pops into Anderlecht whenever he’s in Brussels and was given permission by United to train with the club’s youth team on Monday.