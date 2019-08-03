<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Romelu Lukaku incurred the wrath of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a controversial tweet on Friday.

Lukaku is being heavily linked with a move away from United this summer, with Inter and Juventus (in a possible swap deal involving Paulo Dybala) being the striker’s most likely destinations.

And in a retort to those who say he lacks pace, the Belgian tweeted a video on Friday which showed the results of a speed test taken by every member of the Red Devils’ squad during pre-season training.

The test results showed that Lukaku was second only to Diogo Dalot (36.43km/hour) with a maximum speed of 36.25km/hour and the tweet was captioned with the words “lack of pace” next to laughing and runner emojis.

However, according to the Telegraph, United boss Solskjaer reacted angrily to the tweet and Lukaku was order to take it down immediately.

Team-mate Juan Mata replied to the now-deleted tweet, saying: “Thanks for finally showing the world that I’m quicker than Luke Shaw bro.”

And Shaw replied to both Mata and Lukaku with the words: “They only wanted me to go 70 per cent don’t let me start speaking on you boy.”

The test results showed that Shaw finished behind both Mata and Nemanja Matic with a speed of 31.03km/hour and the Telegraph suggest the England international full-back was left embarrassed by Lukaku’s tweet.

Lukaku has not featured at all during United’s pre-season games this summer with the official reasoning being he is suffering from an ankle injury.

But if he is able to clock up a sprint speed of 36.25km/hour with a sore ankle, imagine how quickly he’ll be able to move when he’s fully fit?