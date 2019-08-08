<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It is now one of the longest-running sagas of the summer but the end appears to be in sight for Romelu Lukaku.

The latest reports suggest that he is finally closing in on his long-awaited move from Manchester United to Italian side Inter.

Sky Sport in both Italy and the UK now report that a ‘verbal agreement’ has been reached between the clubs that will see Lukaku make the move.

In addition, renowned Italian journalist Enrico Mentana claimed that the deal has been wrapped up.

It is believed that the fee the Nerazzurri will pay for Lukaku is €65m plus a potential €13m in bonuses in order to approach United’s €83m asking price.

United would also be in line to receive a substantial sell-on clause should the Belgian leave Inter.

Indications are that Lukaku will fly to Milan either on Wednesday night or early on Thursday in order to undergo medicals and discuss terms.

After a summer of waiting that also saw Juventus enter the fray, the finish line is now in sight.