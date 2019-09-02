<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Romelu Lukaku suffered sick racist monkey chants as he scored Inter Milan’s winning penalty.

The former Manchester United striker made it two goals in two games since joining the Serie A side in the 2-1 win over Cagliari.

But his 72nd-minute spot kick was totally overshadowed by the horrendous racist abuse directed at him in the run up.

After slotting the spot kick into the bottom right corner of the goal, the 26-year-old striker did not celebrate.

Instead, he glared at the fans shouting vile taunts in his direction.

Lukaku stepped up to take the penalty after midfielder Stefano Sensi was downed inside the box by Fabio Pisacane.

His winner cancelled out Joao Pedro’s 50th-minute equaliser which came after Lautaro Martinez’s 25th-minute opener.

Respected Italian journalist Matteo Bonetti said: “Astonishing behaviour from group of Cagliari fans!

“Once again racist monkey chants as Lukaku goes to take a penalty.

“That’s one season removed from Moise Kean incident. Something has to be done about this.”