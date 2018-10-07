



Romelu Lukaku insists the Manchester United players remain a tight-knit group despite the ongoing pressure surrounding the club.

United had to come from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2 and avoid another embarrassing result and ease some of the intense scrutiny on manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho, who was the subject of sack reports overnight on Friday followed by denials from the club, suggested some of his players were not coping well with the pressure.

But Lukaku told MUTV: “Our team is great, we do a lot of stuff together. We always are a really tight group.

“Every time there is a new player coming in we try and make him feel comfortable, and that’s the key. The dressing room has always been good and that’s always been the case at Manchester United and we did what we had to do.

“We won the game and we have to be positive and look forward to the next games. I’m a really bad loser, so coming into the game, I really was anxious, because I wanted to win.

“Thank God we won the game today and now the important thing with the international break is that nobody gets injured. When we come back, we have two important games where, if we have good results, we can move forward.”

Lukaku also put a proverbial arm around Alexis Sanchez, whose late winner as a substitute belied the Chilean’s recent low spell of form.

“I would have wanted to have been in his shoes today [scoring the winner], but the guy is working really hard,” Lukaku said. “I think he’s one of the most hard-working professionals I have ever seen and to give us the win, he deserves it and I am really happy for him.”