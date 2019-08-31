<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku admitted he does not know why his time at Manchester United did not work out, but has thanked the Red Devils for the opportunity he received at the club.

Lukaku spent two seasons at the Old Trafford following his £75 million move from Everton in 2016.

He hit the back of the net 18 times in his debut campaign for the club in the Premier League, which fell to 12 last season.

Lukaku was allowed to leave United this summer for a £74m move to Inter, but harbours no ill will toward his former club, celebrating his chance to play for one of the biggest teams in the world.

“I don’t know. I don’t try to look back at it,” Lukaku told BBC Sport when asked where his United tenure went wrong.

“The way I look at it is that I beat all the odds.

“Coming from where I came from, growing up the way that I did, I think I beat the odds. No-one thought I would do the steps I have in my life as a professional footballer, only me and my family.

“For me, the Manchester United experience is one I am grateful for – not a good one because we didn’t win and I wanted to win with the club – but they gave me a chance.

“I got to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I will always be respectful to them. At the end, I thought it was better for me to move on and try different things.

“I wish them well for the future. Now I am on my own path and I am very happy in Serie A.”

Lukaku has been joined at Inter by another United outcast, as forward Alexis Sanchez has joined the Serie A club on a season-long loan.