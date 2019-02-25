



Manchester United’s resolute performance against Liverpool proves that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are prepared for anything, according to Romelu Lukaku.

United had to make all three substitutes during the first half of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and then the latter’s replacement Jesse Lingard having suffered injuries.

Lukaku’s strike partner Marcus Rashford also sustained an early knock, with Solskjaer later lauding the England forward as a “warrior” for continuing until full-time.

And Lukaku believes that United can take huge positives from coming through the encounter with their heads held high.

“Yeah, of course,” Lukaku told Sky Sports when asked if Sunday’s display proved the progress made under interim boss Solskjaer.

“Everybody’s been talking about us being offensively a great team, but I think defensively we are doing a great job, as well.

“We have to keep performing how we are and make sure whatever situation we have, we control the game and try to win.

“I think the coaching staff did a good job of telling us the indications of how to play and we were prepared for any situation.

“We did well as a team and, from this performance, what we have to take is that we can fight in whatever circumstances.

“If a player gets injured we can always make sure another player comes in and does a job, so I’m happy.”

Lukaku has not been a regular starter under Solskjaer, but could now be set for an extended run in the team given United’s injury issues, with Anthony Martial also still out.