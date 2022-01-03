Romelu Lukaku in major trouble as dressing room sides with Thomas Tuchel

The British press reports that the dressing room are on Thomas Tuchel’s side in his spat with Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian admitted to ‘Sky Sport’ that he would have preferred not to leave Inter Milan. The Belgian is trying to force a move to Tottenham, where he would be reunited with Antonio Conte. What is clear is that Lukaku does not have the support of his teammates.

Romelu Lukaku is receiving tons of criticism day after day after admitting in an interview with ‘Sky Sport’ that he would have preferred to stay at Inter Milan instead of signing for Chelsea. His words went down very badly at the Premier League club, who spent 100 million pounds on him.

As a result of those comments, manager Thomas Tuchel punished him by leaving him out of the important Premier League clash against Liverpool. The striker, far from apologising and taking back his comments, is trying to force a move to Tottenham where he would be reunited with Antonio Conte. Conte was the Inter coach when Lukaku was there.

Another thing to consider in this complicated situation is that according to the British press as well as ‘News18Sports’ and ‘NBC’, the dressing room have turned their back on him. The rest of the players have backed Tuchel’s decision to drop him for the Liverpool game and they do not feel as comfortable with him as before.

Several former players who often appear in the media such as Graeme Souness and Gary Neville have urged Lukaku to apologise to the rest of the dressing room. Paolo di Canio, in fact, went further than that and called the player “weak” and “arrogant” and that “he doesn’t realise the level he is currently at.”