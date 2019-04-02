<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Romelu Lukaku says England’s players should have walked off the field against Montenegro “to make a statement” against racism.

England’s players were subjected to monkey chants and other racist abuse during last month’s European qualifier in Podgorica which UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin labelled as a “disaster”.

Montenegro were subsequently charged by UEFA with racist behaviour following the game and face a partial stadium closure.

Harry Kane, the England captain, said next time he hears racist abuse during a match he will take his team off the pitch, but Lukaku feels they should have done it at the time.

Asked about the incident, Lukaku said: “England should have walked off I think, personally.

“To make a statement. I have seen it happen in countries and then the team would get sentenced and stuff like that. For some players it gives us an edge, but other players can overreact then you make a foul and you are a man down.

“It’s something that us players have to stand up and talk about so the people in top positions do something. It should be fixed and sorted because football is a multicultural game.

“We do a lot of stuff for a lot of people, so let’s not forget about the racism issue. I hope we can fix it, It’s going to take time.”