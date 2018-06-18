Romelu Lukaku dedicated his second goal to his mother in a touching celebration during Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Panama on Monday. He said it was in fulfillment of his promise to his mother.

The striker, who is Belgium’s record scorer at the age of 25 sent a message to his mother during his celebration.

Speaking about his tough upbringing before Belgium’s opener, Lukaku told The Players’ Tribune: “There were even times when my mum had to ‘borrow’ bread from the bakery down the street.

“The bakers knew me and my little brother, so they’d let her take a loaf of bread on Monday and pay them back on Friday.

“I knew we were struggling. But when she was mixing in water with the milk, I realised it was over, you know what I mean? This was our life. I didn’t say a word. I didn’t want her to stress. I just ate my lunch.

“But I swear to God, I made a promise to myself that day. It was like somebody snapped their fingers and woke me up. I knew exactly what I had to do, and what I was going to do.

“I couldn’t see my mother living like that. Nah, nah, nah. I couldn’t have that.

“People in football love to talk about mental strength. Well, I’m the strongest dude you’re ever going to meet. Because I remember sitting in the dark with my brother and my mum, saying our prayers, and thinking, believing, knowing… it’s going to happen.

“I kept my promise to myself for a while. But then, some days, I’d come home from school and find my mum crying.

“So. I finally told her one day, ‘Mum, it’s gonna change. You’ll see. I’m going to play football for Anderlecht, and it’s going to happen soon.

“‘We’ll be good. You won’t have to worry anymore.’”

Lukaku was born in Antwerp — a city in northern Belgium — to Congolese parents.