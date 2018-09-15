Manchester United ruined Watford’s first perfect start to a Premier League season with a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling scored within a span of three minutes for United, who ended Watford’s attempt to win their opening five games for the first time.

Lukaku, who scored three times while on international duty with Belgium, struck his fourth Premier League goal of the season in the 35th minute.

Watford failed to clear a free kick, and after Ashley Young gained control, he fired ahead to Lukaku, who met the ball with his chest from four yards for the finish.

Paul Pogba, who had three first-half chances, nearly doubled two minutes later, but his attempt was pushed over the crossbar by goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Marouane Fellaini then brought down a corner at the far side of the area before flicking it toward Smalling, who controlled it with his chest and volleyed home from close range.

United, who defeated Watford in the final game of last season, pushed forward after the break but could not stretch the lead to three before Andre Gray got Watford — and the crowd — back into it in the 65th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure dribbled into the box but, instead of shooting, cut back and found an unmarked Gray, who charged forward and fired from 15 yards for his second goal of the season.

Watford’s efforts to equalise included a 25-yard attempt from Doucoure in the 90th minute and a header from Christian Kabasele in the 94th after Nemanja Matic was sent off for a second yellow card, but those were turned aside, leaving them with only one Premier League win over United in 11 tries.