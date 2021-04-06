



Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku broke the record of Brazilian legend, Ronaldo after firing Inter Milan eight points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday with the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bologna.

His goal against Bologna took him to 60 goals from 86 appearances for Inter, while Ronaldo managed 59 goals for the Nerazzurri – but did so in 99 matches in an injury-plagued five years.

Conte’s side stretched their winning run to nine league games as they chase a first ‘Scudetto’ since 2010, having finished runners-up last season.

“Winning is a big step forward for us,” said coach Antonio Conte after second-placed Milan’s challenge faltered in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sampdoria while champions Juventus were held 2-2 at city rivals Torino.





“Last year we nearly got there. The closer we get to the finish line, every victory becomes more important,” added the former Juventus and Chelsea manager.

Lukaku got his head to an Alessandro Bastoni cross after half an hour and bundled the ball over the line for his 20th league goal this season after Bologna’s young goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia had pushed out the initial strike.

Lautaro Martinez missed a chance for a second five minutes after the break when he rattled the post.

Inter next play Sassuolo on Wednesday, a match postponed from before the international break because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Milan club.