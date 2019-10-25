<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has set his price to sell the club.

The report in the Telegraph says the Russian billionaire has no plans to sell the club he bought 16-years ago any time soon despite been approach by numbers of suitors for the sale of the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe – once Britain’s richest man has shown interest in numbers of time to buy the club but Abramovich is not willing to let off his project just like that and he insisted that the club is “not for sale.”

The Telegraph reports Abramovich received a big-money offer to buy Chelsea from a Middle East consortium at the end of last season.

It is believed Abramovich has no intention to sell the club – and will demand at least £3billion before he even holds discussions.

Chelsea will play Burnley at the Turf Moor on Saturday.