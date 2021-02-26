



Roman Abramovich has reportedly sanctioned Chelsea’s pursuit of Dortmund’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland as the Blues look to steal a march on their Premier League rivals.

Speculation over Haaland’s future was reignited earlier this month following another exceptional Champions League display for Dortmund, followed up by some stunning Bundesliga goals.

His agent Mino Raiola recently revealed four clubs in England would be able to sign the 20-year-old – with Chelsea expected to be one of them.

German newspaper Bild Abramovich, who spent more than £200 million last summer, has given the green light for a big-money bid.

Manchester United and Man City have also been linked with Haaland, along with every big club across Europe.

However, while Haaland could look for a change this summer if Dortmund fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, it is far more likely he switches clubs in 2022.





His contract includes a £65million release clause which becomes valid from June 2022, while it is thought Dortmund would want £150m to sell him before that.

According to talkSPORT’s European football expert Mark Langdon, another season in Germany still makes sense for the youngster as he plots his career pathway.

“He’s very smart and very patient about the moves that he’s already made. He could’ve gone to a bigger league and team than Borussia Dortmund, albeit they are a big one themselves.

“He recognised it was too big a jump to go to a Real Madrid type of team from Salzburg.

“He went to Salzburg, then Dortmund, I reckon he’ll spend another year or so there.

“They’ll get what they need out of him and then he can be on his way for that contract release clause.”