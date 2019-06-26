<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a promise to Chelsea fans and Frank Lampard who is in pole position to replace Maurizio Sarri as the new manager.

The report in The Express Sport says Chelsea legend Lampard is set to be announced as the club manager, he has also been permitted to speak to Stamford Bridge outfit if the offer is made.

Chelsea has agreed to cough out £4million to sign Lampard from Derby County and he could receive different treatment from the previous boss that has been appointed by Chelsea.

The Europa Champions are unable to sign players in the next two transfer windows and they have sold one of their best player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid that means Abramovich will give Lampard more time at the club to make Chelsea a dominant force in England.

Lampard is set to become the first English manager of Chelsea since Glenn Hoddle in 1993. Jody Morris is also expected to return to Chelsea as Lampard’s assistant.