Romelu Lukaku has said his game is about more than just scoring goals after an outstanding performance helped Belgium to a 2-1 win over Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Manchester United striker Lukaku set up Belgium’s second goal before half-time when his powerful run enabled Kevin De Bruyne to smash a finish into the corner.

“Everyone thinks Romelu Lukaku is just about goals, goals, goals, but I want to be seen as an all-rounder,” Lukaku said.

“Providing assists is also important, and this year I have provided more than ever. Of course I want to score but, at the same time, I try to work as hard as I can for the team.

“I don’t have to prove myself any more [as a goal scorer]. Everyone knows I can score with every chance provided to me in the box, but the individual doesn’t count here.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s De Bruyne warned Belgium not to get carried away and said they had achieved nothing yet.

“In football it’s all about the winning of titles and it is when I’ve won trophies that I have had my greatest memories in the game,” he said. “Scoring against Brazil is not the best moment of my career.

“We haven’t won the World Cup. For that, we still need to win two more matches.”

Belgium face France in the semifinals on Tuesday.