Roma give ultimatum to Arsenal in Aisland Maitland-Niles talks

Negotiation between Roma and Arsenal for Aisland Maitland-Niles is stalling.

The Giallorossi have come to terms with the player, but they are having trouble convincing his club. The same thing happened when they tried to purchase Granit Xhaka last summer.

According to Sky, the Italian side wants an answer within the next 72 hours, or they will move on to other options.

Roma have offered a six-month loan with a €10M option to buy, while Arsenal are asking for more money.

The wing-back has reportedly signed off on the destination.

Coach Mikel Arteta had already warned the Giallorossi about the fact that they were not in a hurry before the weekend.

Maitland-Niles has since shaken off COVID-19 and would be able to transfer right away.

José Mourinho wishes to bring him in before Serie A resumes on January 6th, which appears a long shot at this point.

For now, Roma have blocked Riccardo Calafiori’s loan move to Cagliari to see how the negotiation with Arsenal proceeds.

It does not look like they will wait much longer for a final decision.

La Lupa had been linked to a host of targets for the right flank before zeroing in on the Englishman.

According to Il Messaggero, agent Jorge Mendes recently offered Porto defender Joao Mario. His price tag is around €10/12M.

The 22-year-old would be able to feature on either flank.

The Roma management has also shortlisted Eintracht Frankfurt’s Almamy Touré in case the discussions with Arsenal to acquire Maitland-Niles fell through.