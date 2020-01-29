Sky Germany report this morning that Serie A side AS Roma are holding initial talks with the entourage of Bayer Leverkusen defender Wendell.
Should the 26-year-old not sign a new contract with the Bundesliga club, a summer exit is likely, when just one year would remain on his deal.
With just two days remaining in the January transfer window, a move this month is extremely unlikely.
