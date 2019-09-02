<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There had been talk over the summer that Arsenal wanted to move Henrikh Mkhitaryan on in order to free up some wages from their books. Due to the large amount Arsenal pay him, there was very little interest and when the window closed in England, all went deathly quiet on the Mkhitaryan front.

It’s not clear if Arsenal would still be open to letting him leave given that they can’t replace him, but his form has been such that most connected with the club would probably see it as no big loss.

Gazetta believe that an agreement has already been found with the player.

The Armenian came on in the second half against Spurs and failed to make much of an impact on the game as Arsenal fans wondered which Mkhitaryan would show up. Sadly, it was the one who has disappointed rather than the star who occasionally shines.

And that, unfortunately, has been the story of Mkhitaryan’s career since he decided to move to England.