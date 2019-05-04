<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No Inter Milan return for Jose Mourinho as AS Roma offered the Portuguese coach a three-year contract to come to Stadio Olimpico.

The 55-year-old Setúbal-born was sacked as Manchester United manager after disappointing circumstances and inconsistent start to the campaign in the Premier League, a change was made with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacing him towards the end of last year.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Roma have put a three-year deal on the table for Mourinho to become their permanent boss but former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss he would only accept if they qualified for the Champions League.

The Champions League-winning coach has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, but they seem inclined to back Thomas Tuchel, even with recent poor results.

The Italian giants sacked Eusebio Di Francesco earlier this season, while Claudio Ranieri is currently in charge on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.

Roma are currently fifth on Serie A table but travel to Luigi Ferraris to take on Genoa on Sunday.