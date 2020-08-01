



Manchester United could reportedly have a bidding war going for Chris Smalling as Juventus are now weighing up the opportunity to sign him.

The experienced Englishman has had a successful loan spell at Roma this season and that has sparked a few Italian clubs’ interest in him.

Roma themselves are said to be keen on making the move permanent but they aren’t quite seeing eye to eye with United on a transfer fee.

That has opened up the possibility of other clubs stealing Smalling instead and that works in the Red Devils’ plans to offload him.





There has been some talk that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may consider recalling the towering centre-back but those have only been whispers.

According to Inside Futbol, Calcio Mercato report Juventus are considering capitalising on Roma’s inability to sign Smalling by offering Federico Bernardeschi as part of any potential deal.

It’s not the first time the Italian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but it doesn’t seem a realistic transfer.

Manchester United are keen on depth in their attacking options but given that their attentions have mostly been on Jadon Sancho, it’s tough to imagine where Bernardeschi would fit into Solskjaer’s plans.