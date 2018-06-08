Roma fans have overwhelmingly voted Nigeria’s kit as the best Nike home shirt on display at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The striking design – an incredible commercial success for the country and manufacturer, with a reported three million pre-orders placed – ran away with the fan poll, securing over a third of the vote.

Nike’s designs for France and Brazil came second and third respectively. In total the company, who also supply Roma’s kits, have 10 home jerseys on display in Russia this summer.

The selected shirts are; Nigeria, France, Brazil, Australia, Croatia, Portugal, Poland, England, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.