



Roma supporter Filippo Lombardi has been found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a Liverpool fan.

Sean Cox, 53, from Co Meath, Ireland, was hit outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League semi-final in April.

Lombardi, 21, was cleared by a jury at Preston Crown Court of the assault which left Mr Cox seriously injured.

The Italian will be sentenced for a separate charge of violent disorder, which he admitted.

The jury has been told Mr Cox is unable to talk or sit up unaided following the attack on 26 April.

During the trial Mr Cox’s brother Martin, who was with him at the time, said: “He can’t talk, he just whispers.”

The court heard the brothers travelled from Ireland on the morning of the game between Liverpool and Roma and had been walking towards Anfield stadium just after 19:00 BST when he was attacked.