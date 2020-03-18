<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Serie A giants AS Roma will face competition from North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Roma snapped up Smalling on loan from United after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old has impressed during his loan spell with Roma keen to make the arrangement permanent when the transfer window reopens.

According La Gazzetto dello Sport, Roma will face competition for Smalling’s signature from Arsenal and Spurs as well as Everton.

The Italian publication says Roma know they will stand a better chance of keeping Smalling away from other potential suitors if they can qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They are currently fifth in Serie A – three points off fourth place, which would qualify for the Champions League under normal circumstances.

However, it is not yet known over what format next season’s competition will take, with uncertainty reigning at the moment as football is suspended across Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Arsenal appear unlikely to earn a place in the Champions League next season, so will be hoping Roma fall short to give them a better chance of landing Smalling.

Smalling is reportedly keen on extending his stay at the Stadio Olimpico having forced his way back into the England fold while in Italy ahead of Euro 2020.

Roma were reportedly expecting to be able to strike a deal for less than £20m, but United will be mindful that other clubs will also be interested in the former Fulham defender.

Smalling joined United from Fulham in 2010 and has made 206 appearances scoring 12 goals.

He won the Premier League title in 2011 and 2013 at United under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Other titles he won at United are the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League.

In 2011 he made his England debut and so far has 31 caps with one goal.