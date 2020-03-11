<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Roma will not be travelling to their Europa League tie with Sevilla on Thursday because their plane from Italy is not authorised to land in Spain.

The last-16 first-leg game in Seville was already due to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears..





Serie A, along with all sport in Italy, is currently suspended until 3 April, but this does not include Italian clubs or national teams participating in international competitions. I

On Tuesday, the Spanish government decided to refuse entry to planes from Italy but Uefa requested an exception on behalf of Roma.

That request was denied by the Spanish government on Wednesday.

Uefa is now expected to reschedule the game.