Roma are considering a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to reports.
Italian media outlet Calciomercato .com claim the Serie A side are searching for a new forward to veteran Edin Dzeko.
But they face competition from Chelsea’s London rivals Crystal Palace, who have struggled in front of goal this season.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]