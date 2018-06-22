Roma have completed the signing of Justin Kluivert from Ajax for an initial fee of €17.25 million.

The Dutch international, 19, underwent a medical 10 days ago, but an agreement over a permanent transfer was only reached on Friday.

Roma confirmed that bonuses of up to €1.5m will be payable over the course of the five-year contract he has signed with them. Furthermore, Ajax have secured a 10 percent sell-on bonus — up to a maximum of €4m — should Kluivert move on for a fee greater than €25m in future.

“I’m feeling great,” Kluivert said on Roma’s website. “I’m at an unbelievable club and I can’t wait to start. I think Roma is a great club for me — I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here.”

Kluivert scored ten goals in 30 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax last season, winning many admirers, which made Roma’s sporting director Monchi all the happier to have wrapped up his signing.

He’s the son of former Barcelona and Netherlands star Patrick Kluivert, who said last week Justin was going against his advice to stay at Ajax for another season, after the teenager was linked with a number of top Premier League clubs.

“I think that Justin is already one of the most exciting young players in European football,” Monchi said. “Because of this it was not easy to bring him to Roma ahead of a number of other clubs. But Justin believes Roma is the perfect club for him to continue his development and realise his enormous potential.”

After Ante Coric, Bryan Cristante and Ivan Marcano, the 19-year-old becomes Roma’s fourth new signing this summer.

Goalkeeper Antonio Mirante is also expected to join from Bologna, after undergoing a medical earlier this week, with Lukasz Skorupski heading in the other direction.

Radja Nainggolan has also confirmed he will be leaving Roma to join Inter Milan, with that move expected to go through next week.