Former Bendel Insurance player and coach, Roland Ewere is delighted with the extensive upgrading and renovation that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City has undergone, expressing hope that the Super Eagles will enjoy playing their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying games in the stadium.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick has penciled down the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium as the venue for Super Eagles 2022 World Cup qualifying opening match, which was initially scheduled to hold this weekend but was pushed till October due to the suspension of all sporting activities as a measure to stop the fast-spreading coronavirus.

And speaking to reporters from Benin City, Ewere is under no illusion that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium would spark a rebirth of sports in Edo State.





Ewere said, ‘’I am happy that I am alive to see this great turnaround of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium from a normal stadium to a world-class sporting complex that can stand toe to toe with other world-class stadia around the world,” added Ewere a Bendel Insurance legend.

On NFF’s plans to organise Eagles first 2022 World Cup qualifying match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Ewere said, ‘’it is the right thing to do because this stadium easily stands out as one of the best in the country and it would be a disservice if this kind of edifice is neglected and I am confident that the Super Eagles will enjoy playing here.

‘’Benin City has a rich sports tradition and the planned homecoming of the Super Eagles to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.