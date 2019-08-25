<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rodrygo is set for a loan move away from Real Madrid.

The young Brazilian forward was not included in Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the league clash against Real Valladolid on Saturday and was also absent from Real Madrid Castilla’s league opener against Las Rozas on Sunday.

The former Santos man’s absence points to a loan move away from the Spanish capital, with Espanyol reported to be interested in a deal until the end of the season.

The forward, who was part of Madrid’s pre-season tour squad, was expected to link up with club legend Raúl and his Castilla side this season.

That he wasn’t included in the squad for their first match of the season makes a move away from Madrid likely next week.

Los Blancos have a good relationship with Espanyol and see experience in LaLiga more beneficial than helping Castilla in the third tier of Spanish football.

Japanese youngster Kubo completed a similar loan deal last week, moving to newly-promoted Mallorca for the season.