Bayern Munich bounced back from defeat to beat Real Madrid in Texas on Wednesday.

Both sides confirmed their attacking intent from the start, with Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema going close early on.

But it was Bayern who took the lead through Corentin Tolisso after excellent work from Thomas Müller and David Alaba.

It was then Madrid’s turn to attack, with Toni Kroos and Isco both firing wide from long range.

Bayern doubled their lead in the second half after brilliant play from Robert Lewandowski, who spun Javi Sánchez before beating Keylor Navas in goal.

Serge Gnabry made it three just two minutes later after somehow finding himself alone in the penalty box.

It wasn’t all bad news for Los Blancos as €45m signing Rodrygo found time to make an impact.

The 18-year-old got Sven Ulreich sent off for a questionable dive, before finding the top corner with a stunning free-kick moments later.

Boost for Bayern, back to training for Real.