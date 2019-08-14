<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After missing out on James Rodríguez, Atlético Madrid are extremely close to securing the signing of an excellent alternative.

According to MARCA, Atlético are set to sign Valencia forward Rodrigo in a €60m deal after the 28-year-old skipped training on Tuesday.

Furthermore, it’s said that Rodrigo has already said goodbye to his Valencia team-mates and is on his way to Madrid for his medical.

Under contract until 2022 and the scorer of 15 goals in 51 games last season to go along with 10 assists, Valencia had no plans to let Rodrigo leave this summer.

However, the mammoth offer from Atlético has proven too good to turn down.

Since arriving from Benfica in a €30m deal in 2014, Rodrigo has scored 52 goals and added 30 assists in 186 competitive matches for Valencia.

At the international level, Rodrigo has earned 18 caps for Spain, three of those coming in the World Cup, and has scored five goals.