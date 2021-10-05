Rodri: How I denied Fabinho late minute goal for Liverpool

Man City midfielder Rodri has revealed how he denied Fabinho a late minute winner that would have given Liverpool the vital three points in Sunday’s Premier League.

Recall that Fabinho had what appeared to be an empty net after a free-kick went over City keeper Ederson but Rodri slid in to stop a certain goal and earn his team a point.

Reacting to the block, the Spanish international said, “Sometimes you need defensive actions and they are as important as offensive actions,” Rodri said on the block.

“Of course, they came close. But I was ready to help the team in that situation. It was a key moment and I was happy to defend that goal. It was nearly awful for us, but it finished 2-2 so I am happy with that.”

“It is about the mentality and the character of this team. We don’t give up and we are the champions, so we have to face every situation. The way we were losing 1-0 and then 2-1, but we came back with personality, fight, we never dropped and we achieved this point. We are happy but I think we deserved to win.

“We still have young lads on the pitch and I think they have a very experienced squad. Almost the same players every year and it is not easy to come back in this way. They are very tactical, they defend very good and I think these moments give us the feeling that we can win and fight again. It has been an unbelievable week with three tough games. It is not easy and all of them were away from our home.”