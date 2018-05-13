Neymar joining Real Madrid this summer would be “win-win for both parties”, says fellow Brazilian and former Blancos star Robinho.

Ever since leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking €222 million deal last summer, speculation has suggested that a 26-year-old forward is destined to return to Spain.

Those in Madrid have hinted at interest, with Zinedine Zidane recently revealing that he considers Neymar and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to be “compatible”.

PSG have done their best to curb the rumours, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claiming to be “2000 per cent” certain that his prized asset will be staying put, but the rumours refuse to go away.

Pressed on whether Madrid should make a move for Neymar when the transfer window re-opens, Robinho told Goal: “Real Madrid’s place in world football is the top place.

“They can still be the top team without Neymar but if they sign Neymar, then it’s a win-win for both parties.”

Quizzed on whether he expects a move to happen, a man who spent three years in Spanish capital between 2005 and 2008, added: “I know nothing more about Neymar than you do. Which means, I know nothing.

“I only want him to play football and be happy by playing football. There’s no need for me to want anything else for him.”

Neymar has conceded that he misses those he left behind at Camp Nou in 2017, with fellow ‘MSN’ members Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez still considered to be close friends.

Robinho knows all about tough transfer calls, having left Madrid for Manchester City, but claims to be in no position to offer advice regarding what a current Brazil icon should do.

A tricky forward now on the books of Turkish side Sivasspor said: “These things happen in football. Frankly, my situation and Neymar’s situation aren’t exactly the same.

“I consider these things as part of the process in football. Professional decisions.”

While it remains to be seen whether Neymar will be making his way to Madrid in the near future, one highly-rated Brazilian is destined to soon join the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blancos have a deal in place for Flamengo starlet Vinicius Junior, with €45m invested in the highly-rated 17-year-old.

“He is very talented. Everyone will see how important he’ll become in the future,” Robinho added on a player of considerable potential who is expected to star in Europe once a loan agreement with Flamengo comes to an end.