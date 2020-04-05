<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Brazilian forward Robinho has lifted the lid on why he made his record-breaking £32.5million move to Manchester City instead of a much publicised transfer to Chelsea.

Robinho revealed that he had set his heart on a move to Chelsea and everything was agreed on the deal.

He disclosed that before it was completed the Blues printed off Chelsea shirts with his name emblazoned on them in preparation for selling tens of thousands in their store which angered Madrid.

“My goal was to go to Chelsea. But Real Madrid ended badly with them,” the 36-year-old revealed in an interview with Spanish media outlet Marca

“They didn’t like Chelsea selling shirts with my name on them before the deal was concluded.

“I don’t regret leaving Madrid. But I’m sorry I made a mistake with them when I left.





“Madrid was the club that opened my doors and offered me the opportunity to conquer Europe.

“I lacked the maturity and the ability to stop, think with a mind and consider the consequences before making decisions.

“Only age and experience can give you this.”

Robinho, now playing in Turkey, had an unhappy spell in Manchester and eventually left to join AC Milan having returned on loan to Santos in Brazil.

He added: “If I regret something that I have not given to City, it is a title: it’s the only thing that makes me a little sad.

“Less sad off the pitch … I liked Manchester, the club, the restaurants … but let’s not forget the discos. I liked having fun.

“But the British went out more than the Brazilians! Joe Hart was always out, Micah Richards and Shaun Wright-Phillips the same.”