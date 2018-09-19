Roberto Oliveira has insisted Rayon Sports Caf Confederation Cup hope is alive despite their 0-0 1st leg quarter-final draw.

The hosts blew away plenty of scoring chances as Enyimba’s Theophilus Afelokhai was at his best to earn the visitors a point.

Rayon Sports visit Aba for the return leg on Sunday but Oliveira has predicted that his side would fight their way back into the tie in the second leg.

“It was a very difficult game. They played long balls while we maintained our ball possession football,” he was quoted by Rwanda’s New Times.

“Overall we were the better side, but their defence and goalie were solid. It’s now time to go back to the drawing board and prepare for the return-leg.

“We will push to score goals and win the game, and we have proved we can score and win matches on foreign soil.

“I have confidence in my players and the coaching staff. We want to register further history and we will do all we can to achieve it.”