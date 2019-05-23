<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is prepared to back Eden Hazard decision ahead of his proposed move to Real Madrid.

The Chelsea attacker is keen on securing a move to the Spanish capital this summer and Martinez is set to back the decision of the former Lille forward over his future.

Martinez told La Dernière Heure: “He wants to focus on the Europa League final first.

“Perhaps he will talk about his future afterwards. Anyway, we will support him in his choice. This is the perfect time to take a new step, but he also knows how to carry out a project with Chelsea.

“Many players could change clubs.”

Hazard has declared his desire to play for the European Champions and the return of Zinedine Zidane to Bernabeu has also encouraged the Belgian attacker to facilitate the move to playing under his football idol, Zidane.

Hazard will speak about his future after the Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday.