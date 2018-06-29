Belgian coach Roberto Martinez has stated that his side were deserving of their win against England in their final Group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday night.

A brilliant strike from Adnan Januzaj secured the win for Belgium who finished top of the group on nine points, three points ahead of England in second position.

“The victory is a consequence of a very good performance. You cannot plan the ideal scenario, you’ve seen big nations already eliminated,” Martinez said in his post-match press conference.

And ahead of their round of 16 encounter against Japan, Martinez said they must be at their very best.

“We need to look at ourselves, we are a stronger group than we were before the game. We’re facing Japan, we’ve got to be ready for it.”