



Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he is “sick of not winning” after the Azzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in Genoa on Wednesday night.

Federico Bernardeschi’s goal was cancelled out by a Ruslan Malinovskyi header as Italy’s winless run was extended to five games.

The last time they tasted victory was against Saudi Arabia in Mancini’s first game since replacing Gian Piero Ventura back in May. Since that 2-1 win, Italy have drawn three and lost two, and the former Manchester City manager is unhappy.

“I’m sick of not winning,” Mancini told RAI. “So are the lads. Things started to turn bad a few months ago, but this was only a friendly so I hope the situation changes on Sunday.”

Italy head to Poland on Sunday for a Nations League tie they must win if they are to keep their chances alive of topping Group 3, but Mancini is nonetheless encouraged by his team’s performance.

“We did well for 55 minutes, but then we get stretched when we look for a goal,” he added. “We need to be more clinical because when you are creating chances, you need to score. Instead, we really struggled to go in front whereas Ukraine managed to equalise with only their second chance of the game. Therefore, it’s only our own fault.”

Play was halted in the 43rd minute for a minute’s applause in memory of the 43 victims of the bridge collapse in the city of Genoa on Aug. 14.

“It was a very touching moment,” said Mancini, who spent 15 years of his playing career in the city with Sampdoria.

“I’m sorry that we were unable to fully please the Genovese people.”