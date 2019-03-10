



Two goals apiece from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a 4-2 win over Burnley 4-2 in Sunday’s English Premier League.

Liverpool move within a point of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title after the remarkable win at Anfield.

The Reds fell behind to a controversial goal scored by Ashley Westwood in the sixth minute but the Reds hit back twice through Firmino in the 19th minute and from Mane ten minutes later to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Firmino made it 3-1 with a simple tap in from close range in the 67th minute.

Johann Gudmundsson reduced the deficit for Burnley with a neat finish inside the box in the 90th minute but Mane bagged his brace in additional time with another simple finish after he rounded off the goalkeeper.

It was the 22nd League win for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool, travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League second leg round of 16, while Burnley host Leicester on Saturday.